Sonia says no clarity on circumstances of Galwan clash, disengagement has worked to India's disadvantage

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday recalled the supreme sacrifice made by 20 soldiers of Bihar Regiment in the clash with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on June 15-16 night and said "no clarity" is yet available about the circumstances in which the unprecedented incident happened.

She said Congress has repeatedly sought details of the incident and also of progress made towards restoring the status quo ante prior to April 2020 along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh.

In a statement, Gandhi said the disengagement agreement with China "appears to have worked entirely to India's disadvantage so far".

"As we approach the first anniversary of the tragic loss of 20 brave soldiers of the Bihar Regiment, including their commanding officer, in the confrontation with PLA troops of China on the night of 15-16 June 2020, the Congress party joins a grateful nation in remembrance of their supreme sacrifice," she said.

Gandhi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's last word on the subject a year ago was that no transgression had occurred and the party has repeatedly sought details.

"Having patiently waited for the government to come clean and inform the nation about the circumstances in which the unprecedented incident happened and reassure the people that the sacrifice of our brave jawans was not in vain, the Congress Party reiterates its concern that no clarity is yet available and the Prime Minister's last word on the subject a year ago was that no transgression had occurred. We have repeatedly sought details of the episode in light of the PM's statement, as well as details of what progress has been made towards restoring the status quo ante prior to April 2020," she said.

"The Congress Party urges the government to take the nation into confidence and ensure that their performance is worthy of the commitment of our soldiers who are standing bravely and resolutely at the borders," she added.

India and China were engaged in a stand-off along the LAC since April-May last year due to the actions of the Chinese Army. The two countries have held several rounds of military and diplomatic talks and there has been disengagement of troops from Pangong Tso area following an agreement. The two countries have held talks about disengagement from other points of friction. (ANI)