Sonia to meet Congress general secretaries to discuss organisational issues

New Delhi [India], Oct 28 (ANI): Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi has called a meeting of the General Secretaries of the party along with frontal organisation chief, on November 2 to discuss organisational issues.

The meeting is expected to take place at 5 pm at AICC.

After taking over as the interim president of the party, Gandhi is regularly meeting with the party functionaries for policy-making of the party on various issues.

This meeting is taking place ahead of the nationwide protest called by the party on the economic slowdown.

Earlier, she had called all the PCC Presidents, CLP leaders and General Secretaries in the month of September. Besides organisation issues, the economic slowdown will be discussed in the meeting, sources said. (ANI)

