Sons sitting at home have been given tickets: BJP targets DMK over 'dynastic' politics

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 29 (ANI): Hitting out at the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in poll-bound Tamil Nadu, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on Monday said the state has been witnessing "dynastic politics" and all sons who were sitting at home have been given tickets.

Comparing DMK with BJP, BJP national spokesperson Saina NC said the BJP is a party that has given a chance to honest and educated candidates to contest Assembly polls.

"In Tamil Nadu, it is dynastic politics, more than that it is sons' politics. All the sons who were sitting at home have been told to contest elections and have been given tickets. Unlike them, BJP is a party which has given chance to honest and educated candidates," Saina NC told ANI.



It is to mention that the DMK has fielded party chief MK Stalin's son in Udhayanidhi Stalin in Chepauk Assembly constituency.

The 234-members Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.

Ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is contesting the poll in a pre-poll alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Paattali Makkal Katchi (PMK).

The term of the fifteenth Legislative Assembly in Tamil Nadu is ending on May 2, 2021. As many as 6,28,23,749 electors will choose candidates for the sixteenth legislative assembly in Tamil Nadu. (ANI)

