Sound system stops working in Delhi Assembly, Speaker scraps contract of agency

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Thursday directed the secretary to scrap the contract accorded to an agency for providing the sound system after it stopped working in the Assembly amidst discussion on the demolition of Ravidas temple.

He also suspended two workers, who were incharge of the sound system.

The speakers stopped working as Aam Aadmi Party legislator Vishesh Ravi was speaking against the recent razing of a shrine in the national capital.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had razed the temple in Tughlaqabad village, in compliance with the Supreme Court's order, on August 10.

The Assembly also witnessed chaos after BJP legislators OP Sharma and Vijender Gupta tried to interrupt the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's speech on the temple issue. Subsequently, they were marshalled out of the House.

This weighs importance as AAP is actively protesting against the demolition from the past few days. The party has accused the incumbent government of not resolving the issue. (ANI)

