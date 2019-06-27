South Chennai District Congress chief suspended for anti-party activities

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Jun 27 (ANI): South Chennai District Congress President Karate R Thiagarajan has been suspended from the party for "frequent anti-party activities", the All India Congress Committee (AICC) said on Thursday.

Thiagarajan has been suspended with immediate effect due to breach of discipline, the party said in a statement.

On June 18, Congress had suspended MLA Roshan Baig from the party with immediate effect for indulging in "anti-party activities."

The decision had come after the party office bearers wrote to Karnataka Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao demanding the dismissal of Baig from primary membership over his alleged connection with IMA Ponzi scam's main accused Mohammed Mansoor Khan. (ANI)

