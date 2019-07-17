SP alleges harassment of Azam Khan through bogus cases, forms delegation

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 17 (ANI): Alleging that Rampur lawmaker is unnecessarily being harassed through registration of fake cases against him, Samajwadi Party has formed a high-level delegation of its legislative party members to look into the matter.

In a statement issued by party spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary, the party has alleged that Rampur district administration has registered 'bogus' cases against Jauhar University Chancellor Mohammad Azam Khan and is harassing him.

"To investigate such cases of harassment a 21 member delegation headed by Ahmad Hasan, leader of Opposition in state assembly has been formed on orders of party president Akhilesh Yadav", the statement said.

The delegation comprising of MLAs and MLCs will be visiting Rampur on July 20 and will submit a report within three days.

The development comes after some cases of land grabbing were registered against Khan in Rampur. (ANI)

