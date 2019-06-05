Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav speaking to reporters in Lucknow on Wednesday. Photo/ANI
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav speaking to reporters in Lucknow on Wednesday. Photo/ANI

SP-BSP alliance didn't work, but my respect for Mayawati remains intact, says Akhilesh

ANI | Updated: Jun 05, 2019 13:28 IST

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 5 (ANI): Terming the SP-BSP alliance as a 'scientific experiment' which did not succeed, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said that his respect for BSP supremo Mayawati remained intact even after they have parted ways.
"I studied engineering in Mysore. As a science student, I know that all experiments do not always succeed. But still we give it a trial and learn what is lacking," said Akhilesh while talking to reporters here.
Akhilesh on Tuesday announced that his party would contest all 11 Assembly bye-elections in the state after BSP chief Mayawati announced that her party has decided to contest these elections on its own following the poor performance of SP-BSP alliance in the recently held Lok Sabha elections.
Samajwadi Party had got 5 seats in the state, while BSP got 10 taking the 'mahagathbandhan' tally to a dismal 15, far behind the BJP's 62 Lok Sabha seats in the state.
Maintaining that his respect for Mayawati remains intact, Akhilesh said: "In the very first press conference, I had said that my respect is Mayawati ji's respect and even today I stand by that statement."
To the possibility of his party joining hands with the BSP again in the UP assembly elections which are due in 2022, Akhilesh said: "We are fighting by-elections on our own. After consultation with senior party leaders, we will finalise the strategy for 2022."
"We can have different paths and different working styles and I would extend my best wishes to everybody," he added.
Extending his wishes to the whole nation on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, Akhilesh said: "We all should commit to preserving Ganga-Jamuni culture and the beauty of the nation where people of all castes and religion live in harmony."
Taking on the state BJP government in the wake of the killing of his party functionary in Ghazipur, Akhilesh said: "In Amethi, a BJP leader was killed by the BJP people only and immediate action was taken by police. But in the case of SP worker who was killed in Ghazipur, no action has been taken."
"A girl was burnt alive while another girl was picked by goons in Lucknow. The whole state is reeling under lawlessness," he said.
To a query of whether he would like to extend birthday wishes to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Akhilesh quipped: "I don't generally wish people on their birthdays. I believe we should not feel happy on our birthdays as we grow one year older." (ANI)

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 23:09 IST

Tamil should be made compulsory in Central Govt offices: Stalin

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 5 (ANI): DMK leader MK Stalin, on Wednesday demanded for Tamil to be made compulsory in all central government offices in Tamil Nadu.

Read More

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 23:08 IST

Hyderabad: Muslims distribute gifts to government officials,...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 5 (ANI): On the occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr, a group of Muslims shared joy and happiness by distributing gift packs to government employees and temple priests.

Read More

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 23:08 IST

TMC leader shot dead, BJP refutes allegations

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Jun 5 (ANI): West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday hit out at Trinamool Congress for alleging that his party was behind the killing of a TMC leader Nirmal Kundu.

Read More

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 22:33 IST

Bancha, the first solar kitchen only village in India

Betul (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Jun 5 (ANI): Bancha in Betul district is the first village in India to have zero wooden stoves and almost no use for LPG cylinders with all its 75 houses relying on solar-powered stoves to meet their cooking needs, claims social activist Mohan Nagar.

Read More

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 22:21 IST

Air hostess alleges rape by colleague, his friend in Mumbai, 1 held

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jun 5 (ANI): A 25-year-old air hostess was allegedly gangraped by her colleague and his friend on Tuesday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 21:56 IST

On World Environment Day, school children organise 'UnPlastic...

Siliguri(West Bengal) [India], June 5 (ANI): On the occasion of World Environment Day, the school going students of Siliguri in association with United Nations Environment Program(UNEP), jointly organised "UnPlastic Ploggers Run" here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 21:51 IST

Eastern Naval Command celebrates World Environment Day

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 5 (ANI): The World Environment Day was celebrated by various units and establishments under Eastern Naval Command at Visakhapatnam, West Bengal, Odisha and Tamil Nadu with the theme 'Air Pollution' on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 21:44 IST

Navy sailor undergoing course in INS Shivaji, found dead

Lonavala (Maharashtra) [India], Jun 5 (ANI): A 19-year-old naval sailor, Kannala Akash, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his room at the Indian Naval Station (INS) Shivaji here in the early hours of Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 21:38 IST

Alliance Air starts flights from Odisha's Jharsuguda airport

Jharsuguda (Odisha) [India], Jun 5 (ANI): Alliance Air, a subsidiary of Air India Limited on Wednesday started daily flight services to Bhubaneswar and Raipur from Veer Surendra Sai Airport here.

Read More

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 21:30 IST

Delhi: Man held for blackmailing, extorting girls using sexually...

New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): The Cyber Crime Unit of Delhi Police arrested 26-year-old man for allegedly blackmailing and extorting girls using morphed pictures and videos.

Read More

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 21:24 IST

7 people suspected of Nipah virus in hospital: Kerala Health Minister

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Jun 5 (ANI): Seven people suspected of having contracted Nipah virus have been admitted to a hospital here and the condition of the patient diagnosed with the virus is now stable, Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja said on Wednesday after a review meeting with officials.

Read More

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 21:19 IST

Health Minister urges Delhi, Odisha, Telangana, and West Bengal...

New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has written to the Chief Ministers of Delhi, Odisha, Telangana, and West Bengal urging them to join the Central government's flagship health protection scheme, Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (A

Read More
iocl