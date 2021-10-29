SP, BSP, Congress destroyed Uttar Pradesh, BJP government has given the state a distinct identity: Amit Shah

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 29 (ANI): Slamming the Opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday alleged that Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) and Congress had "destroyed" the identity of the state and Yogi Adityanath government has given the state a distinct identity under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Union Home Minister on Friday launched 'Mera Parivaar-BJP Parivaar' membership drive in Lucknow as the BJP gears up for the assembly polls early next year.

"Samajwadi Party, BSP, Congress had destroyed the identity of Uttar Pradesh. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modiji, the Yogi Adityanath government has given a distinct identity to the state," he said.

He said the state has made rapid development strides under BJP rule.

"Before 2017, Uttar Pradesh was the seventh-largest economy of the country, today it has become the second economy of the country. Akhilesh babu's state budget was Rs 10 lakh crore. Yogiji has kept an interim budget of Rs 21.31 lakh crore." Amit Shah said.

He said there was forced migration from parts of Uttar Pradesh during the rule of non-BJP parties and those responsible for it have themselves migrated now.

"Today no forced migration takes place from Uttar Pradesh. Those responsible for it have themselves migrated. Today there are no Bahubalis. This change is because of the BJP government," Shah said.

He further said that unlike the opposition, the BJP has proved that its governments work for the poorest of the poor.

"People who were sitting at home for the last five years are coming out thinking their government will be formed. I want Akhilesh Yadav to tell the people of Uttar Pradesh that for how many days he was staying abroad. Where was he during the COVID and floods? They only worked for their family," he said.

The Union Home Minister said that the BJP government in the state had fulfilled 90 per cent of promises made in the 2017 manifesto and the remaining 10 per cent would also be completed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the next two months.

The BJP won a landslide victory in the 2017 assembly polls. (ANI)