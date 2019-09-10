SP chief Akhilesh slams UP govt. over law and order issue

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday lashed out at the Uttar Pradesh government accusing it of being lax in the maintenance of law and order in the state.

"The law and order situation is in doldrums as police itself is engaging in crime. In Mau, a village head was killed in broad daylight. A young man was killed in the police station after being framed on false allegations," Yadav alleged.

"I have only one advice for the Uttar Pradesh government and that is to beef up the law and order situation," he added.

Yadav earlier also paid his respects to the first Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Bharat Ratna Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant on his 132nd birth anniversary.

"The 132nd birth anniversary of Uttar Pradesh's first Chief Minister Bharat Ratna Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant is being observed today. On the one hand, he was a freedom fighter while on the other he was equally a great visionary for the development of India," he said. (ANI)

