SP eyes young voters, to help them enrol as voters

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 11 (ANI): Eyeing the first-time voters, Samajwadi Party (SP) has decided to help the youth get enrolled in the electoral rolls in Lucknow.

SP Chief Aklhilesh Yadav has instructed party workers to help youth who are 18 years of age and above to get enrolled as voters.

He said the youth will also be urged to join the party later.

Following Yadav's instructions, party's district unit has started holding meeting of party workers at "booth and sector level" to chalk out plans for helping the youth get enrolled as voters.

A meeting of party workers was organised in Bakshi Ka Talab area on Wednesday.

Similar meetings are scheduled in Mohanlalgunj, Sarojininagar and Malihabad areas on September 12, 15 and 16 respectively. Lucknow district president Ashok Yadav also held a meeting here. (ANI)

