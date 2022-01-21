SP giving tickets to those responsible for making UP 'riot state' says UP CM

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 21 (ANI): Taking forward the spate of attacks on the Samajwadi Party's list of candidates since its release ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday alleged that the party has given tickets to those candidates who were responsible for making the state a "riot state".



"Those who have been given tickets by the Samajwadi Party in the Vidhan Sabha elections-2022, they had a role in making the state a 'riot state'," Yogi tweeted in Hindi.

The Chief Minister further said that Uttar Pradesh has become synonymous with good governance.

"This 'New Uttar Pradesh' is synonymous with social justice with development and good governance. Conscious people of the state will never allow the intention of the opposition to be fulfilled," he added in his tweet.

Earlier today, Yogi had termed Akhilesh Yadav's party as "rioter lover" and "tamanchawadi".

"Those whose basic character is undemocratic, criminal dynastic, talking about democracy and development from their mouth is laughable. The list of Assembly election candidates confirms that the SP is a 'rioter lover' and a 'tamanchawadi'," tweeted Yogi in Hindi.

Samajwadi Party is contesting the polls in alliance with RLD and some other smaller parties.

Elections for the 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases. Voting will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)