SP is against Citizenship Amendment Bill, will oppose it at all costs, says Akhilesh Yadav

New Delhi [India], Dec 9 (ANI): Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said that his party is against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

"We are against Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and the party will oppose it at all costs," he told reporters here.

When asked what is the role of Samajwadi Party on the bill, the MP from Azamgarh replied to ANI saying "Neither has the farmers' income doubled nor has the Ganga River been cleaned. Neither there is an improvement in the economy, nor black money has come back, and the government has not even been able to save the country's daughters. As I said earlier their politics is to divert attention and divide the society."

"Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is an insult to India and Samajwadi party will oppose the bill," he added.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Through this bill, Indian citizenship will be provided to the members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from the three countries to India till December 31, 2014, facing religious persecution and put an end to them being treated as illegal immigrants in the country. (ANI)

