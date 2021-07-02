SP is party of opportunists, power greedy people: BSP

By Amit Kumar

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria slammed the Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday for his comments that the party will forge an alliance with small political parties in 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and said that SP has no policy, no principles and no programmes.

Speaking to ANI Sudhindra Bhadoria said "SP has no policy, no principles, no programmes. This party is only a group of opportunists and power greedy people. Since the formation of this party, the anti-Dalit mentality has been seen in the country and especially in Uttar Pradesh."

BSP Spokesperson further alleged that both BJP and SP are two sides of the same coin, as they both represent feudalist and capitalist forces.



"The people who are poor, backward in Uttar Pradesh have suffered by Samajwadi Party. I would also like to say that both BJP and SP are two sides of the same coin, both represent feudalist and capitalist forces and the BSP struggle is against both of them," Bhadoria added.

Earlier on Thursday, Akhilesh Yadav had announced that the party will form an alliance with small political parties for the 2022 Assembly election.

He also said that BJP doesn't want to hold a debate on real matters like unemployment, inflation.

Earlier, Akhilesh Yadav had said that the 2022 UP Assembly polls will usher in a democratic revolution in the state.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are scheduled to be held next year. (ANI)

