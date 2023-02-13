SP Maurya has lost his mental balance, should get treatment: Rajasthan BJP MLA

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 13 (ANI): Rajasthan BJP President Satish Poonia and BJP Member of Legislative Assembly Madan Dilawar, while commenting on Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya's statement, said that he has lost his mental balance and should get himself treated.

There is an uproar in Rajasthan over SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya's statement. BJP leaders have said that Maurya has lost his mental balance and he should take treatment.

On January 30, Maurya took a jibe at Mahant Raju Das by stating that he could have just cursed him instead of spending Rs 21 lakh to get him killed.

In his tweet, SP MLC Maurya stated, "A baba (seer) who claims to do the impossible is very popular nowadays. What kind of a baba are you? Despite having the most powerful support, you are offering a bounty to get me killed. You could have simply cursed. You could have also saved Rs 21 lakh and people could see your real face."

Condemning Maurya's statement, Rajasthan BJP state president Dr Satish Poonia and senior MLA Madan Dilawar have said that the SP leader has lost his mental balance and needs treatment.



Talking to reporters in Jaipur, BJP State President Dr. Satish Poonia said that SP leaders are giving such statements due to cheap popularity, but this will not work in Yogi Raj in Uttar Pradesh. According to Poonia, the country believes in Sanatan Dharma. He condemned the statement of Swami Prasad Maurya.

On the other hand, BJP MLA Madan Dilawar also termed the statement of SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya as a sign of his mental bankruptcy. He said that Swami Prasad Maurya has lost his mental balance. Due to which such statements are being given. In this case, they need treatment.

Maurya further claimed that in the Ramcharitmanas, which was composed by Tulsidas, there are words hurting the sentiments of the Dalit community.

Earlier, the SP leader said he will continue to oppose the "conspiracy to humiliate tribals, Dalits, backwards and women in the name of religion. Just as an elephant does not change its gait due to the barking of dogs, in the same way, I will not change my point until they are duly respected," he said in a tweet.

Last month, Maurya sparked a major controversy after he demanded the deletion of "insulting comments and sarcasm" targeted at particular castes and sects in Ramcharitmanas, a poem based on the epic Ramayana. (ANI)

