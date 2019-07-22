SP MLA clarifies his 'boycott BJP supporters' shops' remark, says his words were misinterpreted

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 22 (ANI): After making a controversial remark in which he had allegedly asked people of an area to boycott shops of BJP supporters, Samajwadi Party legislator from Kairana, Nahid Hasan on Monday said that a different meaning is being attached to his remark.

Addressing reporters here, Hasan said: "Poor vendors are also traders, and not only the rich who sit in shops. There is a conflict between them. The matter has been taken up in a different manner, a different meaning is being deduced."

He also linked his remark with development projects which allegedly lead to the demolition of certain shops.

"If the market is crowded, there is an alternative - bypass. If there is a bypass, then why the houses of those who have been there for years were demolished," he asked.

Clarifying his statement, he said: "Their (poor's) houses were demolished and they are also being forced to set up their stalls, within walls. Who will buy from them if they don't display their goods ? I had said the BJP shopkeepers because the BJP is in power now and some of its leaders are involved in things like this."

Recently a video had gone viral in which Kairana MLA was allegedly spotted asking a gathering to boycott shops of BJP supporters. (ANI)

