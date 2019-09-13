SP moves to disqualify Shivpal Yadav from UP assembly

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) has sought disqualification of Shivpal Singh Yadav from Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, under the anti-defection law.

Shivpal is a member of UP assembly and was elected from Jaswantnagar assembly constituency of the state in 2017 elections.

Yadav has later left the Samajwadi Party to form Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (PSP). The PSP chief even fielded candidates in 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh. Yadav himself contested Firozabad parliamentary seat but lost to his nephew Akshay Yadav, who contested on an SP ticket.

Yadav had earlier hinted that his party could ally with Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party for the 2022 Assembly Elections in the state.

However, he also made it clear that he won't be going back to his erstwhile the SP

"When elections are around, then there will be talks of an alliance but we will not go back to Samajwadi Party. We will talk to those who want to ally with us. The PSP will also be there. We can ally with Samajwadi Party as well," Shivpal said. (ANI)

