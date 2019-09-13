Shivpal Singh Yadav (file photo)
Shivpal Singh Yadav (file photo)

SP moves to disqualify Shivpal Yadav from UP assembly

ANI | Updated: Sep 13, 2019 03:01 IST

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) has sought disqualification of Shivpal Singh Yadav from Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, under the anti-defection law.
Shivpal is a member of UP assembly and was elected from Jaswantnagar assembly constituency of the state in 2017 elections.
Yadav has later left the Samajwadi Party to form Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (PSP). The PSP chief even fielded candidates in 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh. Yadav himself contested Firozabad parliamentary seat but lost to his nephew Akshay Yadav, who contested on an SP ticket.
Yadav had earlier hinted that his party could ally with Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party for the 2022 Assembly Elections in the state.
However, he also made it clear that he won't be going back to his erstwhile the SP
"When elections are around, then there will be talks of an alliance but we will not go back to Samajwadi Party. We will talk to those who want to ally with us. The PSP will also be there. We can ally with Samajwadi Party as well," Shivpal said. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 03:21 IST

Stalin slams AIADMK govt after fall of hoarding leads to woman's death

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sep 13 (ANI): DMK chief M K Stalin on Thursday slammed the AIADMK government over the tragic death of a 23-year-old woman who had died in Chennai after a hoarding allegedly fell over her leading to an accident by a water tanker.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 03:01 IST

Hyderabad constable resigns citing problems in marriage due to...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): A 29-year-old police constable has submitted his resignation from the department stating that one of his marriage proposals was rejected by a girl citing 'irregular working hours and lack of career growth' in his job.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 01:29 IST

UP govt approves proposal to set up hi-tech seedling production unit

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh government has approved the proposal of Rs 3.12 crore to set up hi-tech nursery seedling production unit.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 01:14 IST

Siddaramaiah, DK Suresh not allowed to meet Shivakumar at RML hospital

New Delhi [India], Sep 13 (ANI): Congress leader and former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah was not allowed to meet DK Shivakumar on Thursday at RML hospital where he was brought from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 23:57 IST

No question of out of court settlement on Mhadei water dispute,...

Panaji (Goa) [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said that there will be no question of out-of-court settlement on Mhadei inter-state water dispute and denied reports that he was scheduled to meet Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on the issue.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 23:54 IST

Chennai: AIADMK banner falls on woman riding scooter, dies after...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 12 (ANI): A 22-year-old woman died after being hit by a water tanker when a banner erected by the AIADMK party allegedly fell on her while she was riding a two-wheeler on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 23:50 IST

Contract signed for radar modernisation of naval ships

New Delhi [India], Sep 12 (ANI): A contract was signed on Thursday for modernisation of radar and missile systems of Delhi Class of Indian Navy Ships here between Defence Ministry and JSC Rosoboronexport, Russian Federation.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 23:49 IST

Delhi: Truck slapped with over Rs 2 lakh fine for several...

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Driver and owner of a truck were slapped with fines amounting over Rs 2 lakh for various offences including overloading under the amended Motor Vehicles Act, near Mukarba Chowk in Jahangirpuri area here on Wednesday night.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 23:40 IST

Indian Railways to provide chai, snacks in earthenware at 400...

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): In a bid to shun the use of single-use plastic, Indian Railways will now serve tea, lassi, snacks and other food items in earthenware at 400 major stations across the country.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 23:38 IST

Congress moves EC, seeks directions to BJP govt in Haryana

New Delhi [India], Sep 12 (ANI): The Congress moved the Election Commission on Thursday urging it to pass directions "to prevent the BJP government in Haryana from misusing any of the government officials or agencies".

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 23:38 IST

To ensure quality products, Paswan pitches for One Nation, One Standard

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Thursday asserted that after "One Nation, One Constitution" and "One Nation, One Ration Card" it was time for "One Nation, One Standard" to ensure that quality products are made available to all consumers across the country.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 23:35 IST

Train to Bangladesh from Agartala will start by 2020: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): In a major breakthrough for Northeast, a train to Bangladesh from Tripura's capital city Agartala will start by 2020, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Thursday said.

Read More
iocl