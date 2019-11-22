SP patron Mulayam turns 80, CM Yogi extends birthday greeting

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday extended greetings to Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav on his 80th birthday.

"Best wishes to former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav on his birthday. Wishing him a healthy, long and active life," Chief Minister Adityanath's office tweeted in Hindi.

Yadav, who was born on November 22, 1939, first became the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh in 1989 and served for three non-consecutive terms from 1989 to 1991, 1993 to 1995, and 2003 to 2007.



He has also served as the Defence Minister from 1996 to 1998 during the rule of United Front government.

Yadav has served as the Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha from Azamgarh between 2014 and 2019. At present, Yadav is the MP in the lower house from Mainpuri. (ANI)

