SP will come to power in UP after 2022 polls, says Akhilesh Yadav

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 13 (ANI): Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday targeted the Centre over the inflation and unemployment and claimed that his party will come in the power in the state.



Speaking to media persons in Jaipur before attending a marriage ceremony, Yadav said, "SP will win over 400 seats in UP. Inflation and unemployment have increased. The public has made up its mind for the elimination of the BJP."

Taking a jibe at the Central government, the former chief minister said, "The BJP leaders had promised that common people can travel by air. But the people owning two-wheelers are also upset."

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are slated to be held early next year. (ANI)

