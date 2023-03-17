SP will play big role in stopping BJP in 2024: Party vice president Kiranmoy Nanda ahead of national executive meet

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 17 (ANI): Ahead of the national executive meeting of the Samajwadi party in Kolkata, the party's national vice president Kiranmoy Nanda said that the main aim of the meeting is to build public opinion against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and stop it from coming back in power in 2024.

The two-day national executive meeting of the Samajwadi Party is being held in Kolkata from march 18-19.

Talking to ANI, Kiranmoy Nanda said, "The preparations are done. The meeting will take place under the leadership of Akhilesh Yadav. The meeting will take place on March 18 and 19, and a rally with the party workers will take place on March 17."

He said that SP chief Akhilesh Yadav would reach Kolkata on March 17.

"Akhilesh Yadav Ji will reach the Kolkata airport at around 10 am on March 17. From there, he will go to the ITC hotel. At 3 pm, he will address the party workers in Bengal, and then at 5 pm, he will meet West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at Kalighat residence," he said.

He said that Samajwadi Party will play a "big role" in "stopping" BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"Our main aim is the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. We have to stop BJP from returning to power, and the Samajwadi party will play a big role in that. Uttar Pradesh is the largest state with 80 constituencies. Akhilesh Yadav has full belief that we will win most of the seats, and BJP will not return to power," Nanda said.



On being asked about the elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan Chhattisgarh, the SP leader said, "Our party units are there in 20 states. We won eight seats in Madhya Pradesh, and also contested in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. So, preparations regarding these elections will also be discussed in the meeting".

The SP Vice President said that the party has good relations with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

"We have good relations with Mamata Banerjee. Whenever Akhilesh Yadav comes to Bengal, he meets CM Mamata. We also have good political relations. SP supported TMC in the 2021 Bengal Assembly elections and even campaigned for TMC. In the 2022 UP Assembly polls, Mamata Banerjee also addressed two rallies in UP for our party. That's why we have good relations with her," he said.

On being asked about the talks regarding 'Opposition Unity', Nanda said that these are of no value.

"The talks regarding Opposition unity hold no value. Because every party is not strong in every state. So, our aim is that every party fights in the state, where it is strong, and then come together. Then BJP will lose. In the 1996 Lok Sabha elections as well, the 'United Front' was formed after the elections only. This meeting will give a direction. We are not saying that we will form a national front, but we will definitely start a discussion. It will create a public opinion against the BJP," he further said.

While giving a message to the party workers, Nanda said, "I would only give one message, 'Defeat BJP in 2024'. Strengthen the party units, and defeat BJP wherever it is possible. Akhilesh Yadav wants to build a national platform, that's why he went to Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. The only aim is to build the public opinion to defeat the BJP".

Nanda further said that Akhilesh Yadav will give the concluding speech on March 20, and will then address a press conference.

Notably, Samajwadi Party's national executive meeting is being held in Kolkata after a gap of 11 years. The last time, former CM Mulayam Singh Yadav had presided over the meeting.

Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan, Shivpal Singh Yadav, the state unit chiefs from all 20 states, and several other leaders will also be present at the meeting. (ANI)

