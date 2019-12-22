Speak 10 lines on provisions of Citizenship Act: JP Nadda challenges Rahul

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Dec 22 (ANI): BJP working president JP Nadda on Sunday challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to say 10 lines on the provisions of the amended Citizenship Act.

Addressing a public gathering here, Nadda threw another challenge to Gandhi for speaking two lines on the provisions of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) that hurt the nation.

"I want to ask Rahul Gandhi to speak 10 lines on provisions of the Citizenship Amendment Act and two lines on the provision that hurts the nation," he said.

In what appeared to be an attempt to belittle Gandhi's understanding of the issue, he said: "It is unfortunate that the people who have come forward to lead the country have not tried to understand basic things."

In Patna, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also hit out at the Congress leader for his anti-CAA protest, saying "he does not do homework."

This comes within an hour after Gandhi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah for 'dividing' the country and hiding behind the hate.

"Dear Youth of India, Modi and Shah have destroyed your future. They can't face your anger over the lack of jobs and damage they've done to the economy. That's why they are dividing our beloved India and hiding behind the hate. We can only defeat them by responding with love towards every Indian," tweeted Gandhi. (ANI)

