Karnataka BJP President BS Yeddyurappa speaking to ANI in Bengaluru, Karnataka on Sunday.
Speaker has no right to disqualify anybody, says Yeddyurappa

ANI | Updated: Jul 14, 2019 17:40 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 14 (ANI): Citing the Supreme Court's decision, Karnataka BJP president BS Yeddyurappa on Sunday said that the Speaker does not have the right to disqualify any legislator.
"The Speaker doesn't have the right to disqualify anybody because of the Supreme Court's decision," Yeddyurappa told ANI when asked to comment on Congress DK Shivakumar's statement if rebel MLAs vote against the government they will be disqualified.
On Friday, the Supreme Court took up the petitions of 10 dissident MLAs and directed the Speaker KR Ramesh to maintain the status quo on their resignation and disqualification until July 16.
Earlier, the BJP leader had claimed that the Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka has lost majority and asked Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy to face trust vote on Monday or resign immediately.
"I will advise Kumaraswamy to resign immediately because more than 15 MLAs from JD(S) and Congress have resigned. Two independent ministers have also resigned and met Governor to declare that they would support Bharatiya Janata Party. So you (the CM) does not have the majority," Yeddyurappa told reporters here.
"Tomorrow, I will advise Kumaraswamy at the Business Advisory Committee meeting to face confidence motion or resign," he added.
Kumaraswamy had on Friday sought permission from Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar to face a floor test during the ongoing session of the Assembly.
The coalition government, which has been shaky since it came into being last year, is facing a serious crisis now with 16 MLAs - 13 of the Congress and three of the JD(S) - resigning from their Assembly membership. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 17:49 IST

