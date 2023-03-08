"Speaker to decide today..." BJP leader on action against Sanjay Raut over "Chor Mandal" remark

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 8 (ANI): Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar will decide on action against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut over his alleged derogatory remarks against the House, BJP leader Atul Bhatkhalkar said on Wednesday.

"The House Speaker, Rahul Narwekar, will decide by today evening, whether to take an action against Sanjay Raut or will give this authority to the breach of privilege committee," the BJP MLA said.

A 15-member breach of privilege committee was formed after Bhatkhalkar submitted a breach of privilege notice to Speaker Rahul Narwekar against Sanjay Raut over his alleged remarks against Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

Earlier on March 3, Raut while talking to the reporters in Kolhapur allegedly called the Vidhan Sabha a "Chor Mandal" and the MLAs as thieves and goons.



"This is not a legislature but a band of thieves. What if we are removed from the post are we going to leave the party? Many such posts have been given to us by the party, Balasaheb had given them, and Uddhav ji has given them, we are not hawkers," Raut allegedly said.

Later, Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar ordered an inquiry into Raut's remarks.

The privilege committee members served a breach of privilege notice to Raut and also asked him to file a reply to them in the incident.

However, today, in response to the notice, Raut, bypassed the privilege committee and sent his reply in a letter directly to the Speaker.

Raut in his letter said that he has been a Rajya Sabha MP and knows the importance of the Assembly, adding that his statements were directed towards only a specific group (Shinde camp) and not all MLAs. (ANI)

