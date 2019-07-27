Speaker's decision on Azam Khan's case will be accepted by all: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 27 (ANI): The Speaker of the Lok Sabha will have the final say on the matter of statement given by SP MP Azam Khan, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday said while taking part in the BJP workers meet here.

"The decision of the Speaker will be accepted by everyone as far as the matter of Azam Khan's speech is concerned. The law will take its course in the matter. I do not want to comment on anyone personally because arrogance and revenge can shatter anyone's public life," Naqvi said at the meeting here.

Azam Khan had stoked a controversy after he made objectionable remarks against BJP MP Rama Devi when she was presiding over the House during the debate on the triple talaq bill during Thursday's Lok Sabha proceedings. Several BJP MPs sought an apology from him after his remarks. Khan did not apologise and said he will resign if he had said anything unparliamentary.

Addressing the BJP workers, Naqvi said it was their duty to ensure every person in the country gets the benefits of the Modi government's policies.

He also referred to the times when Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay's idol was being vandalized during the earlier government in Rampur and said it was a fight against negativity that the BJP had started in the state.

"There are many forces which are acting with negativity even today. We were readily getting arrested while Upadhyay Ji's idols were being vandalised by such forces in Rampur. Some of these forces are active even today, it is our duty to continue the fight for justice," Naqvi added. (ANI)

