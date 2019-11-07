Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, chief ministers of Punjab and Haryana along with others present in Punjab Assembly on Wednesday. Photo/Twitter@VPSecretariat
Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, chief ministers of Punjab and Haryana along with others present in Punjab Assembly on Wednesday. Photo/Twitter@VPSecretariat

Special Assembly session held to mark Guru Nanak's 550th birth anniversary in Punjab

ANI | Updated: Nov 07, 2019 07:39 IST

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Punjab Assembly convened a special commemorative session on Wednesday to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.
Legislators of Punjab and Haryana attended the special session which saw the presence of Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.
In his address, the Vice-President expressed hopes that the Kartarpur Corridor between India and Pakistan will be a corridor to the "shrine of peace, harmony and humanism".
"I am sure it will be a corridor to the shrine of peace, harmony and humanism, to the universal vision of a world as one family, to the sublime ideal of service to humanity," Naidu said.
He asked the MLAs to "set an example as to how we can serve the people according to the principles enunciated by Guru Nanak Dev".
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said Guru Nanak established Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan which is seen by people from every community as their place of worship.
He said the spiritual guru struggled throughout his life to make an ideal society where marginalised section including women have equal rights.
Speaking on the occasion, Captain Amarinder Singh urged people to unite and spread the message of love, compassion and love on the occasion of 550the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.
"Hope that with the blessings of Baba Nanak, Punjab becomes the one state in India again," he said.
Punjab and Haryana Governors V P Singh Badnore and Satyadev Narayan Arya were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 08:48 IST

TDP questions Andhra govt's alleged expenditure on CM's camp...

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India] Nov 7 (ANI): In a scathing attack on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YSR Jagan Mohan Reddy, TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu raised questions over the amount of money spent on the Chief Minister's new camp and residence office building.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 08:06 IST

Punjab assembly passes resolution to allow TV, radio channels to...

Chandigarh (Punjab), Nov 7 (ANI): Punjab Assembly on Wednesday in a special session unanimously passed a resolution permitting all television and radio channels to air 'Gurbani' straight from Sri Darbar Sahib or the Golden Temple.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 07:48 IST

Honeypreet gets rousing welcome in Sirsa after securing bail in...

Sirsa (Haryana) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): After getting bail in the 2017 Panchkula rioting case, Honeypreet Insan got a rousing welcome at Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 07:29 IST

Odisha govt directs collectors to make onion available at fair...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Odisha government on Wednesday directed collectors to initiate necessary steps to make available onion at government fair price shops and Maitree outlets at no profit-no loss basis.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 07:28 IST

Andhra Pradesh to set up control rooms to prevent boat accidents

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh government will soon inaugurate as many as eight control rooms to ensure prevention of boat accidents, tighten procedures to issue licences for boats and impart training to operators among other measures.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 06:06 IST

8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Height became a problem in finding accommodation for an Afghani man who flew down to watch one-day international cricket series between Afghanistan and West Indies here.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 06:05 IST

'Congress MLAs don't want BJP CM in Maharashtra'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Newly-elected Congress MLAs do not want to see a BJP government in Maharashtra, party leader Vijay Namdevrao Wadettiwar said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 06:03 IST

Telangana Governor Tamilisai appeals youth to get enrolled in...

Hyderabad (Telangana), Nov 7 (ANI): In response to Telangana Governor and IRCS president Tamilisai Soundarajan's appeal, over several youths have enrolled themselves for Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) between November 1 and November 4, this year.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 04:30 IST

Cyclonic storm Maha very likely to weaken into depression by today

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): The severe cyclonic storm Maha, which is currently over the Arabian Sea, is "very likely" to weaken into a depression by Thursday evening, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 03:51 IST

DIAL, Zurich Airport, 2 others bid to develop Jewar Airport

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Delhi Airport International Limited (DIAL) and Zurich Airport are among the four entities who submitted bids for

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 03:27 IST

Andhra to introduce new legislation to regulate sand mining,...

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh government is set to introduce new legislation to regulate mining, transportation and price of sand.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 03:07 IST

In outreach efforts, RSS functionaries to meet political leaders...

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): RSS functionaries on Wednesday decided to approach leaders across the political spectrum in its efforts to promote harmony in the wake of the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case, which is expected soon.

Read More
iocl