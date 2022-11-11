Special Assembly session in Jharkhand today, key Bills to be tabled

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], November 10 (ANI): A special session of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly will commence on Friday.

The government ledf by Chief Minister Hemant Soren is likely to pass Bills related to the domicile policy based on 1,932 land records and 27 per cent reservation for the Other Backward Classes (OBC) communities.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Alamgir Alam on Thursday urged all parties to come forward in support of these Bills. "These Bills are for the betterment of the people of Jharkhand and I urge all Oposition parties to support them," Alam told ANI.

Speaking to reporters last Saturday, CM Soren had said November 11 will be a 'historic' day for the state as the Assembly will pass bills relating to 1,932 land records to identify local residents and provide 27 per cent reservation to the OBCs.

The Jharkhand government on November 2 announced the special session of the Assembly on November 11 to pass a Bill fixing 1932 as the base year to decide one's domicile status in the state.



Speaking about the session, the Chief Whip for the Opposition in the Vidhan Sabha, Bokaro MLA Biranchi Narayan said, "I wish the government good luck in implementing the Khatian-based local policy of 1932 and giving reservation to OBCs. We are supporting these Bills. However, we believe the government's intention behind these Bills is questionable."

"Six months ago, the chief minister said in the Assembly that the 1932-based local policy cannot be implemented. One wonders what changed. This government only wants to play with the sentiments of the people," he added.

"He just wants to fool the public. The previous Raghuvar Das government had implemented a similar policy. His intention was pure ashe had taken the decision after holding an all-party meeting," Narayan said.

"Whenever the ED sends notices to them, such decisions are taken in order to divert the attention of the public," the BJP leader claimed.

"He said he will also implement reservation for the OBCs. We also want OBCs to get reservation. However, I believe that such are being taken to divert the attention of the public from the ED's action. The BJP supports the 1932-based local policy and the OBC reservation," he added.

"We have supported and will participate in the proceedings of the house on Friday and will articulate our views in the House," he said. (ANI)

