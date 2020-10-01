Special CBI court's decision on Babri Masjid demolition 'slap on Congress face': NV Subhash

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 1 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and grandson of former Prime Minister PV Narsimha Rao, NV Subhash said that the Congress must stop blaming the former PM, as the Special CBI court's decision in the Babri Masjid case on Wednesday, was a "slap on the face" of the Congress.

"The Special CBI court acquitted BJP top leaders like LK Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi and other leaders. it is a slap on the face of the Congress party, as when PV Narsimha Rao was the Prime Minister of this country from 1991-1996, they always accused him of non-action regarding the demolition of the Babri Masjid," he said while speaking to ANI.

"Whether it was Babri Masjid or any other issue, the Congress always wanted to isolate Rao as far as possible. They wanted to bring dynastic rules by sidelining other party stalwarts like Sitaram Kesri, Arjun Singh, Rao or many other leaders," he added.



Subhash said that Congress made scapegoats of leaders who have worked for the party their entire life.

"Congress made scapegoats of leaders who worked there entire life for the party and the country. The word 'secular' came only because of Rao. When the demolition case was going on, then Rao had already spoken to leaders from different walks of life. He had said that as the case was pending in the apex court, action could not be taken against Kar Sevaks who were present at the Babri Masjid disputed site, as this would have led to bloodshed and violence across the country. Congress should take the blame collectively and not only blame Rao for that," the BJP leader said.

He urged Congress to end this issue and work for the development of the country in the days to come.

"The Supreme Court's verdict last year on Babri Masjid land dispute case is welcome. It gave a verdict that the Temple and the Mosque must be rebuild. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also laid foundation stone recently. So this issue should end now and the Congress must work for the development of the country in coming days," he added. (ANI)

