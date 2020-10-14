Special Punjab Assembly session on October 19 to bring in bill to negate farm laws

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], October 14 (ANI): The Punjab Government has decided to convene a special session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on October 19 to bring in a legislation to counter the "dangerous anti-farmer" farm laws of the Central government.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the Punjab Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh here on Wednesday through video conferencing, as per the statement issued by the Punjab government.

The Chief Minister had earlier announced that his government will fight the "anti-federal and vicious farm laws" tooth and nail through legislative, legal and other routes.



He had said some days ago that he would call a special session of the Assembly to bring in necessary amendments to the state laws to negate the impact of the central legislations, which are designed to ruin the farmers as well as the state's agriculture and economy.

With the Cabinet decision, the Punjab Governor has been authorised to convene the 13th (Special) Session of 15th Punjab Vidhan Sabha, as per clause (1) of Article 174 of the Constitution of India.

It may be recalled that the 12th session of the 15th Punjab Vidhan Sabha concluded on August 28, 2020, in which a resolution was passed by the majority to reject the contentious farm ordinances viz, The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, 2020; The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance, 2020; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 besides the proposed Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2020, promulgated by the Union Government. (ANI)

