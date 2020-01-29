Specify place where you'd want to shoot me, I'm ready to come: Owaisi challenges Anurag Thakur

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 29 (ANI): Slamming Union Minister Anurag Thakur for his controversial 'shoot the traitors' slogan at a public rally in Delhi, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday challenged the BJP MP asking him to specify the place where he would want to shoot him.

"I challenge you Anurag Thakur, to specify a place in India where you will shoot me and I am ready to come there. Your statements will not create fear in my heart because our mothers and sisters have come out in large numbers on the roads. They have decided to save the country," Owaisi said.

The Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi said in a report to the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday that Thakur raised the slogan 'Desh ke gaddaro ko, goli maaro saalo ko' several times while addressing a public meeting in Delhi's Rithala area on January 27.

The ECI has issued a show-cause notice to the Union Minister for the speech. Thakur has been given time till 12 noon on January 30 to reply to the notice.

Thakur's 'inflammatory' slogan has invited strong reactions from the Opposition.

Voting for the Delhi Assembly is scheduled to take place on February 8. The counting will begin on February 11. (ANI)