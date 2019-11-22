Representative image
Representative image

SPG amendment bill to be tabled in Parliament next week

ANI | Updated: Nov 22, 2019 19:22 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Parliament is likely to take up the proposed amendment of Special Protection Group Act next week in the ongoing Winter Session with the government ready with its draft, sources said.
The new act will not have a provision which allowed Gandhi family to get SPG protection, sources told ANI.
SPG will not give security cover to family members of former Prime Ministers, a provision which allowed the Gandhi family to get cover but it may have a provision to give security to ex-Prime Ministers for a limited period, sources claimed.
The Centre recently stripped Congress President Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of the Special Protection Group (SPG) cover.
The government claimed that the decision was taken by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) after reviewing the security cover of the three Congress leaders.
The government decided to accord them Z+ security.
According to the old Act, SPG gives security to the Prime Minister and the members of his immediate family and former Prime Minister or to the members of his immediate family. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 19:54 IST

$10 billion targeted for creating job opportunities for 20-30...

Hyderabad [Telangana], Nov 22 : Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said his ministry has set a target of $26 billion for aerospace, defence services and goods by 2025 under the Defence Production Policy and in that, approximately $10 billion is targeted for creating job opportunities for 20-30 l

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 19:53 IST

We all have consensus on Uddhav Thackeray as Maharashtra Chief...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 22 : After weeks of being on tenterhooks there seems to be a breakthrough on government formation in Maharashtra with Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar on Friday stating that Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray will lead the Sena-NCP-Congress alliance g

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 19:15 IST

After meeting with MHRD, JNUSU president says strike will continue

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Jawaharlal Nehru Students Union (JNUSU) on Friday announced that they will not call off the ongoing strike.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 18:45 IST

PM Modi extends birthday greetings to Mulayam Singh, wishes him...

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished Samajwadi Party (SP) patron Mulayam Singh Yadav on the latter's 80th birthday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 18:44 IST

Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Tata Teleservices file review plea...

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Tata Teleservices on Friday filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking a review of its October 24 ruling ordering telecom companies to pay around Rs 92,000 crore to the Centre on Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR).

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 18:36 IST

Kerala snakebite death: Principal, Vice-principal suspended

Wayanad (Kerala) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): The Principal and Vice-principal of Sarvajana Government Higher Secondary School in Wayanad's Sulthan Bathery were suspended on Friday after the death of a Class 5 student due to snakebite inside the classroom.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 18:35 IST

Central team starts assessing crop damages in Marathwada region

Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): A high-level central team on Friday began a three-day tour to assess damages to Kharif crops caused by excessive rains in Marathwada region of the state.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 18:22 IST

Met Nithyananda over a year back for few minutes: Cong leader DK...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Congress leader DK Shivakumar on Friday said that he met self-styled godman Nithyananda more than a year ago for a few minutes only.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 18:22 IST

Amit Shah chairs meet to implement cabinet's decision on import of onions

New Delhi [India]. Nov 22 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday chaired a meeting to implement the Union Cabinet's decision to import 1.2 lakh metric tonnes of onion.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 18:22 IST

UP: Shivpal celebrates brother Mulayam's birthday in Saifai

Etawah/Lucknow [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohiya) chief Shivpal Singh Yadav on Friday celebrated birthday of his brother Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 18:17 IST

Odisha: Over 60 fire tenders used to rescue man from...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Over 60 fire tenders successfully rescued a man with the help of sky lift machine, who was stranded at the 70-feet-high dome of Parija Library in Utkal University here.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 18:11 IST

UP: Body of DLF Mall's employee found on terrace in Noida

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): The city police on Friday here recovered the body of an employee working in a mall here from its terrace.

Read More
iocl