Representative Image

SPG cover of Sonia, Rahul, Priyanka withdrawn

ANI | Updated: Nov 08, 2019 15:48 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Congress President Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have been stripped of the Special Protection Group (SPG) cover, government sources said here.
The decision was taken by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) after reviewing the security cover of the three Congress leaders.
The government has now decided to accord them Z+ security. CRPF personnel will now guard the members of Gandhi family.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the only person who will be under the SPG protection.
After the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi, the SPG Act was amended to provide security to former Prime Ministers and their immediate families for a period of 10 years from the date on which the former Prime Minister ceased to hold office. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 16:58 IST

