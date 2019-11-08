SPG cover withdrawal will expose entire Gandhi family to threats: Ghulam Nabi Azad

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday condemned the Centre's decision to remove the Special Protection Group (SPG) security to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and said that the step would leave the entire family exposed to threats.

"I condemn the way the SPG security of the Gandhi family has been removed. Rajiv Gandhi (former prime minister) died as his security cover was not foolproof. Now, the withdrawal of SPG cover would expose the entire Gandhi family to threats," Naqvi said while speaking to ANI.

He said that security of various Congress and Opposition leaders had been taken back by the government and demanded that SPG protection be immediately given back to the Gandhi family.

The decision to remove the SPG cover of three Congress leaders was taken by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), said sources.

The government has now decided to accord them Z plus security. CRPF personnel will now guard the members of the Gandhi family.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the only person, who will be under the SPG protection.

After the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi, the SPG Act was amended to provide security to former Prime Ministers and their immediate families for a period of 10 years from the date on which the former Prime Minister ceased to hold the office. (ANI)

