SR Patil meets Sonia Gandhi, discusses flood situation and Karnataka by-elections

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Congress leader SR Patil on Thursday met party president Sonia Gandhi at her residence here along with MC Venugopal.

Patil discussed the flood situation in detail and the present political issues of Karnataka. He also discussed forthcoming by-elections on 15 Assembly constituencies in the state.

During his visit, Patil thanked Gandhi for giving him the opportunity for the second time as Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council of Karnataka.

The party had on October 9 appointed former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah as the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Legislative Assembly in the state while Patil was appointed as the LoP in the Legislative Council.

Siddaramaiah had on Wednesday met Sonia Gandhi in the national capital.

BS Yediyurappa was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka in July this year following the collapse of the Congress-JD(S) government led by HD Kumaraswamy. (ANI)

