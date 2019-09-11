Srinagar administration facilitates GATE 2020 aspirants

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 11 (ANI): The Srinagar administration has made arrangements to facilitate registration of aspirants for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE 2020.

Three counters have been set up at Tourist Reception Centre Srinagar to help aspirants register for the examination, Srinagar administration said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Administration said that all exchanges have been activated and all the landlines have been restored.

It also said postpaid mobiles have been restored in Kupwara district. "Further, mobile numbers of officials belonging to essential services and other offices have also been restored," it said.

The administration said that schools had started functioning initially with primary schools, followed by middle schools and high schools.

"The attendance of teachers is around 75 per cent. However, the attendance of students is still thin," the administration said. (ANI)

