Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik. File photo/ANI

Srinagar: J-K Guv meets Omar Abdullah, apprises him about developments in valley

ANI | Updated: Aug 03, 2019 14:50 IST

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Governor Satyapal Malik on Saturday reassured National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah that the additional force deployment in the valley is to counter heightened threat perceptions.
"Omar Abdullah and the delegation members were worried about the panic situation that had developed in the Kashmir valley after yesterday's Press Conference and the Government Advisory asking Amarnath Yatris and tourists to return as soon as possible. Governor Malik informed the delegation that the security situation has developed in a manner which required immediate action. There were credible inputs which were available to the security agencies regarding terrorist attacks on the Amarnath Yatra," a press release by the Governor's office read.
Earlier today, Abdullah led delegation arrived at the Raj Bhavan in Srinagar to hold talks with the Governor to discuss recent developments in the valley.
The release added that increase in shelling from across the LoC by Pakistan had required an immediate response from the Army due to which the government asked the Yatris and tourists to return from the valley.
"There has been intensified shelling on the LoC by Pakistan which was responded to effectively by the Army. This was mentioned in the Press Conference yesterday afternoon by the Corps Commander of the Army and the DGP. Details of the weapons and ammunition recovered were given. The seriousness of the threat required immediate action. It is in this context that the government had issued an advisory asking Yatris and tourists to return as soon as possible," the release read.
It went on to add, "These are a vulnerable group of people who do not know the area and are extremely vulnerable to a terrorist or a fidayeen attack. It is the responsibility of the state to provide security to all its citizens. Therefore, as a precautionary measure, Yatris and tourists have been asked to return. This is to ensure that no terrorist attack takes place on them."
Malik assured Abdullah that he had no knowledge of any planned changes to the constitutional provisions (Article 35A and 370).
"Malik also said that the state has no knowledge of any changes to constitutional provisions. Therefore, no panic should be created by unnecessarily linking this security matter with all kinds of other issues. A pure security measure is being mixed up with issues with which it has no connection," the release said.
The Governor also requested the political leaders to ask their supporters to maintain calm and not believe the rumors. (ANI)

