Srinivas BV takes oath as Indian Youth Congress president

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Srinivas BV took oath as national president of Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Wednesday. The oath-taking ceremony was attended by several senior leaders of the party, IYC said in a statement.

According to the statement released by IYC, the oath-taking ceremony was attended by senior party leaders like AICC General Secretary Harish Rawat, Oommen Chandy, Shashi Tharoor, Nabam Tuki, RPN Singh, Rajeev Satav, Shakti Singh Gohil, Mahila Congress National president Sushmita Dev among others.

"All the Leaders shared their experience being a youth leader and guided the youth congress workers. Thousands of Youth Congress workers from across the country celebrated the occasion in respective cultures through dancing and music which represent India's culture," the statement said.

"We are going through the most challenging time and Rahul Gandhi has chosen me to serve the organisation. I promise to the leadership that I will give my blood to serve the organisation in this challenging time especially when the BJP government is destroying our institutions whether it be CBI, ED or RBI," the statement quoted Srinivas as saying.

"We will fight till our last breath to save the Constitution of India as BJP has been trying to dilute the RTI Act brought by UPA govt in 2005," the new IYC president reportedly said. (ANI)

