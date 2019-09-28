ST Somashekhar was sold dreams by BJP, he is frustrated: KPCC chief

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 28 (ANI): Karnataka Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao on Saturday vented his anger at disqualified MLA ST Somashekhar for calling him an incapable party president and said that his former colleague spoke out of frustration.

He further stated that Somashekhar had left the Congress party because he was "sold dreams" by the BJP.

Speaking to ANI in Bengaluru, the KPCC chief said, "He left the party as he was sold dreams by BJP. Now it has been two months and he is frustrated. He betrayed our party, what credibility does he have to speak on our party matters?"

On Friday, Somashekhar had blamed the KPCC chief for the state of the party

"Dinesh Gundu Rao, Krishna Byre Gowda, Rizwan Arshad, and Siddaramaiah, does Congress belong to only these four? I suggest Dinesh Gundu Rao keep quiet and not speak about disqualified MLAs again and again." (ANI)

