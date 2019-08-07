Stalin calls for all party meeting on Aug 10

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 23:34 IST

Soon, dream of united India will be real: Ramdev on scrapping of Art 370

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Yog Guru Ramdev on Tuesday termed the repealing of Article 370 as historic while asserting that the move has paved way for the realisation of the dream of a "united India" by the integration of Pakistan occupied Kashmir and Aksai Chin with the country.