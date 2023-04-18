Stalin thanks Pinarayi Vijayan for supporting his call to curb powers of Governors

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 18 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin thanked his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan for extending support to his call to curb the powers of Governors.

"Thank you Hon @PinarayiVijayan for your prompt response to my letter & extending full support. TN & Kerala have traditionally stood as a bulwark against any attempt to erode state autonomy. We will win in our crusade against the gubernatorial overreach too," Stalin tweeted.

Earlier, extending his support the Stalin's call Vijayan shared a letter on Twitter and wrote, "Joint action against Governors' moves that curtail State Govts' functioning and threaten our federal principles is imperative. Thiru @mkstalin's proposal for coordinated efforts in this regard is highly appreciated and offering full support for future actions."



"As defenders of the federal spirit of our Constitution, we have to cooperate in every effort to prevent curtailing the functioning of the elected state governments. In this matter, we are ready to extend our wholehearted cooperation to you and will consider the proposal with utmost seriousness." read Vijayan's letter.

On April 11, CM MK Stalin wrote a letter to all non-BJP ruled states to pass a resolution urging the Union Government and the President to fix a time limit for the Governors to approve the Bills passed by the respective Legislatures.

A day earlier the ruling DMK passed a fresh resolution against Governor RN Ravi for allegedly not clearing Bills passed by the State Assembly. (ANI)

