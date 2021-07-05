Stan Swamy's death: DMK says will raise issue in Parliament, other political leaders condole his demise

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): After the death of Stan Swamy on Monday, who was arrested last year in connection with the Bhima Koregaon case, even as he was fighting for bail on grounds of health, many political leaders have expressed their outrage.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Dayanidhi Maran on Monday said it was "unfortunate" that the 84-year-old activist was not granted bail even on his death bed and it reflected "the sad state of Indian politics."

"This is a sad state of Indian politics. We are going to raise this issue in the Parliament to voice out that you cannot squeeze or mute the dissident voices of people. This is a democracy," The DMK MP said.

He further added, "PM Modi claims that the emergency period was the darkest period in Indian history but the last 7 years of BJP rule have been the darkest."

Calling the denial of bail a 'travesty of justice, Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan tweeted, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Fr. Stan Swamy. Unjustifiable that a man who fought all through his life for our society's most downtrodden had to die in custody. Such a travesty of justice should have no place in our democracy. Heartfelt condolences!"

Expressing his deep condolences on Swamy's death, Sitaram Yechury, Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI(M) General Secretary said that his custodial death was "inhumane and unacceptable," and the accountability must be fixed, followed by a punishment.

"He was under custody by the government on charges that were not even established, for over eight months. They were completely aware that he was unwell and suffering from Parkinson's disease. He was treated with inhumanity and wasn't allowed to take his sipper (required for consumption of liquids by the patients of Parkinson's disease). It was only allowed after an outrage. He wasn't allowed to come out even when he contracted COVID-19. Keeping someone like him, even when charges haven't been proved, is inhuman," he said.



Bhima Koregaon accused Stan Swamy passed away in Mumbai's Bandra Hospital today. He had been on a ventilator since Sunday, his lawyers said.

Stan Swamy was being treated at the private Holy Family Hospital in Mumbai following an order by the Bombay High Court on May 28. He had tested positive for COVID-19 on May 30.

Yesterday, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) directed the Maharashtra chief secretary to ensure that every possible effort was made to provide the 84-year-old jailed rights activist Stan Swamy with proper medical care and treatment as part of life-saving measure and protection of his basic human rights.

The Commission had also called for a report in the light of the allegations made in the complaint and the treatment record of Fr Swamy lodged in Taloja Jail, Navi Mumbai.

Stan Swamy, an accused in the January 2018 Bhima -Koregaon case was arrested from Ranchi on October 9, 2020. The High court was scheduled to hear his bail plea on Tuesday.

Violence erupted at an event to mark 100 years of the Bhima-Koregaon battle, leaving one dead and several injured, including 10 policemen.

The police had filed 58 cases against 162 people during a state-wide shutdown in January following clashes in Bhima-Koregaon. (ANI)

