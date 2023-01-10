Stand with Centre if there is a difference between central, state govts: Tamil Nadu Guv asks civil service aspirants

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 10 (ANI): Amid a row with the Tamil Nadu government, Governor RN Ravi on Tuesday asked the civil service aspirant interview candidates here that they should stand with the centre if there is any difference between central and state governments.



"If there is any difference between central and state government, there is no doubt that you (civil service aspirant interview candidates) should be standing with Central Government," Ravi said.

On Monday, the assembly saw unprecedented scenes when Governor R N Ravi walked out in a rush following the adoption of a resolution moved by Chief Minister Stalin which sought to expunge, from house records, whatever the Governor spoke outside the customary government-prepared address.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Governor sparked a controversy when he remarked that for the name of the State "Thamizhagam would be more appropriate than Tamil Nadu." (ANI)

