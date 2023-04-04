"State Administration is enjoying beach holiday,": Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on fresh stone pelting in Hooghly

Hooghly (West Bengal) [India], April 4 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in the State Legislative Assembly and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday reacted to a fresh incident of stone-pelting in Rishra town in Hooghly district of West Bengal on Monday evening, and said that Rishra is burning and the entire State Administration is enjoying a beach holiday in 'Digha'.

Taking to Twitter, the bjp-leader">BJP leader said, "Stone pelting & bombing near Rishra Railway Station forced suspension of local & express train services on the Howrah-Bardhaman Line."

"After RPF's action train services now have been restored. Rishra is burning and the entire State Administration is enjoying a beach holiday in Digha," he further said in his tweet.

A fresh incident of stone-pelting was reported in Rishra town of Hooghly district on Monday evening, forcing railways to suspend all local and mail express train services operating to and from Rishra Railway Station.

According to Easter Railway Chief Public Relations Officer, Kaushik Miron, an incident of stone pelting occurred at Rishra Railway Station. Police and rapid action force (RAF) were also deployed in the area to prevent any untoward incident or violence.

The incident comes a day after clashes erupted during the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Shobha yatra in Hooghly on Sunday. The state government later issued prohibitory orders and also suspended internet services across the district.

Earlier on Thursday, several vehicles were set on fire after two groups clashed in Howrah amid Ram Navami celebrations. During the procession, the rioters vandalized public and private properties and set vehicles on fire.

Following the violence in Howrah during Ram Navami celebrations, the West Bengal government on Friday handed over the probe to Criminal Investigation Department (CID). A special team led by Inspector General of Police, CID Sunil Choudhury has initiated the investigation. (ANI)