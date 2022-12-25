State budget for next financial year will be tabled in February: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Haveri (Karnataka) [India], December 24 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said the state budget for the next financial year will be tabled in February 2023.

"Already two rounds of discussions have been held with the Finance Department in this regard," CM Bommai said while talking to the reporters.

He further said that after the current session, talks will be held with all the Departments, associations and organizations.



"Preparations for the pre-budget meeting will be started next month," he added.

The proposed budget session would be the last session of the current Karnataka assembly as the next assembly elections will be scheduled to be held.

As the cases of COVID are rising in countries like China, Japan and Brazil, Bommai said that the test for Influenza-like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) tests will be increased as well as ramp up the booster dose. "Preparedness of the oxygen plants in hospitals, beds, and other health infrastructure is on. The ICU units are getting ready. People must wear masks and maintain social distancing. Whatever protocol was followed in the airports and bus terminals earlier will be re-introduced," he further said.

Asked whether the proposed Kannada Sahitya Sammelana be affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, the CM ruled out saying that since the 'sammelana' is held in the open ground there will not be any problems.

"But guidelines will be issued to take all preventive steps," he added. (ANI)

