State Election Commissioner leaking court proceeding to select media houses, says YSRCP MLA Gadikota Srikanth Reddy

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh government chief whip and YSRCP MLA Gadikota Srikanth Reddy on Wednesday criticised State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar for the alleged leak of court proceedings including writ petitions to select media houses.

Gadikota Srikanth Reddy said that the affidavit he has filed in the court was already leaked to a section of media which can be seen as lowering the image of the judiciary.

Srikanth Reddy dared the state election commissioner to reveal the necessity for leaking these details, despite being a constitutional body. He said that the behavior of Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar is raising doubts and it cannot be trusted that he would conduct the elections in a transparent way.

"The same Ramesh Kumar had postponed the elections in March when there were hardly three cases of Covid-19, but now trying to go for polls when over 3,000 cases are showing up per day," he said.

Srikant Reddy alleged that SEC Ramesh is being biased with opposition leaders and is playing to the tune of Chandrababu Naidu after siding with TDP.



"The public has witnessed Ramesh Kumar's private and secret meeting with close associates of Chandrababu and even saw how he splurged crores of rupees for hiring top-notch advocates to defend him in the Supreme Court," he said.

He further said that Andhra Pradesh government is not targeting Ramesh Kumar but only exposing nexus between Ramesh and Chandrababu Naidu, so that people can know the truth. Srikanth Reddy further flayed opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu for exploiting the constitutional systems for his selfish motives.

He asserted that YSRCP was not afraid of elections and is ready to face them anytime, trusting the welfare activities done by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He said that YSRCP was confident of romping home in all the local body elections with absolute majority.

Srikanth Reddy said that TDP is a closed party with a stay-at-home Zoom leader.

He added that Chandrababu Naidu has failed as a leader of the opposition and did nothing as a Chief Minister.

"The development work done by Chandrababu in Amaravati is zero and whatever Buddha statue he always shows was built during Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy's regime," He said. (ANI)

