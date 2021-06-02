State Govt spent Rs 1,30,000 crore in various schemes for public welfare in last 2 years: Andhra Minister

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 2 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu on Tuesday said that the state government spent Rs 1,30,000 crore through various schemes for the public welfare in the last two years, unlike the previous government who left a debt of Rs 1,50,000 crore by using for personal needs under the name of public welfare.

"The YSRCP government gave priority to welfare over development and pumped money to revive the state economy and stand by the weaker sections during the pandemic crisis. The State government did not hold back any welfare schemes despite a decline in state revenue, as Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy clearly wanted the government to stand by the people in such tough times," Kannababu told the media personnel.

The state minister said, "The State government went for borrowing to provide promised welfare benefits to the public during COVID-19, unlike the previous government who left a debt of Rs 1,50,000 crore by using for personal needs under the name of public welfare. The state government had spent Rs 1,30,000 crore through various schemes for the public welfare in the last two years."

The Minister criticized Chandrababu Naidu and said that the state was in revenue deficit after bifurcation and alleged Naidu of further pushing the state into debt.

"TDP leaders have misused over Rs 68,000 crore in the name of capital expenditure. The entire state had witnessed how the previous government managed the finances in their five-year term and challenged them to reveal on what welfare schemes they have spent Rs 1,50,000 crore," Kannababu said while slamming TDP leaders Yanamala Ramakrishnudu and Nara Lokesh for spreading false propaganda against the state government.

He said that the previous government had betrayed the public with all fake promises and further proliferated corruption in every village through the Janmabhoomi Committees.

He also alleged Chandrababu Naidu of abandoning the State during the COVID crisis and staying in the neighboring state and misleading people through zoom meetings. (ANI)