State minister, YSRCP MLA accuse Opposition of spreading communal hatred

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Endowments Minister V Srinivasa Rao and YSR Congress Party MLA Malladi Vishnu on Saturday alleged that the TDP and Jana Sena Party (JSP) were creating communal hatred with malicious intention to defame the ruling party.

"Opposition parties are slinging mud on Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy's government on sensitive issues. TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, JSP chief Pawan Kalyan are trying to rake up communal issues to defame the government," said Minister Velampalli Srinivasa.

"There is a solar panel at Tirumala. TDP is claiming it as a Christian cross. It is false propaganda. At Bhavani island, a statue of Mary mother of Jesus was erected on an arch during the TDP regime. Now it is being shown as if our government has constructed it. BJP is creating an unnecessary issue out of it," he said.

He said that as many as 40 temples were demolished during TDP rule in Vijayawada.

"Why didn't anybody raise their voice then? Even BJP remained silent, as they were partners in the then-TDP government. We condemn such malicious propaganda," he added.

Attacking the Opposition, MLA Malladi Vishnu said that TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu was hatching conspiracy and spreading venom to malign the image of the YSRCP government.

He said that his government has worked for the welfare of priests of the state.

The MLA said that the JSP chief Pawan Kalyan was copying N Chandrababu Naidu. "He is parroting NCBN words," he said. (ANI)

