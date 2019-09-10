Statement misconstrued: C'garh Min on asking students to grab officials' collars to become leader

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Chattisgarh minister, Kawasi Lakhma, who is facing criticism from the Opposition for asking students to "grab Collector and Superintendents of Police by their collars" to become a leader, said here on Tuesday that his statement was misconstrued.

The Chattisgarh Commerce and Industries Minister made the comments on a teacher's day function in a school in Sukma. A video of the incident soon went viral.

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Lakhma said, "I ask children what do they aspire to be? Some say they want to be become leaders and ask me how did I become one? I told them to serve people if they want to be leaders and fight for them at Collector offices for them. My statement has been misconstrued."

On September 5, the minister was seen addressing a teachers day event at a school in Sukma where he stated-- "A student asked me ''you have become a big leader. How did you do that? What should I do?' I told him, grab the Collector and SP by their collars, then you will become a leader." (ANI)

