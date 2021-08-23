Statements of Sidhu's advisors are doubtful, action may follow: Punjab Cong in-charge

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 23 (ANI): After the controversial remarks of Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu's advisors on Pakistan and Kashmir, state's party in-charge Harish Rawat on Monday said that statements are doubtful but if they have been made, action will be taken.

"The person about whom the statement has been made is not a member of our party. Still, if such statements have been made - it is still doubtful - then we will definitely take action over it," he told ANI.

According to him, the statements could have been twisted for political advantage with Assembly polls slated less than a year away.

"I had sought information. Sidhu ji and some others say that statements were twisted. There is a possibility that political advantage is being sought at the time of polls," he said.

Rawat further said, "I would like to clarify on behalf of the party that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India. Nobody has the right to cast a doubt on that status, let alone issue a statement."



On posting a controversial sketch of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by an advisor, Malwinder Singh Mali, the state in-charge of the party said that the party will condemn everything that insults her.

"She was one of the most popular leaders. She was a mother figure to us. If something insulting is said about her, we will condemn it. If proven while collecting information, action will be taken," he said.

After the remarks sparked a controversy, Sidhu on Monday summoned his advisors Malwinder Singh Mali and Dr Pyare Lal Garg to his residence in Punjab to discuss the matter.

Garg had questioned Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's criticism of Pakistan while Mali made a controversial remark on Kashmir. Mali also posted an objectionable poster of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on social media.

The two advisors were slammed by many Congress leaders including Punjab Chief Minister who stated that their comments were "totally misplaced and antagonistic" to the stated position of India and the Congress on Pakistan and Kashmir.

Earlier in the day, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Daljit Singh Cheema also took a dig at Sidhu by stating that the PPCC chief was himself friendly with the Pakistan Prime Minister and Army Chief, so his advisors were just following suit. (ANI)

