Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo)

Stealing from RBI won't work: Rahul takes on PM, FM over 'self created economic disaster'

ANI | Updated: Aug 27, 2019 11:42 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): A day after the Central Board of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approved the transfer of Rs 1,76,051 crore to Centre, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over their 'self created economic disaster'. Rahul said that 'stealing' from RBI will not work.
"PM and FM are clueless about how to solve their self created economic disaster. Stealing from RBI won't work - it's like stealing a Band-Aid from the dispensary and sticking it on a gunshot wound. #RBILooted," Rahul tweeted on Tuesday.
RBI's decision is in line with the recommendations of the Bimal Jalan Committee.
On Monday, a press note from the RBI said that it has decided "to transfer a sum of Rs 1,76,051 crore to the Government of India comprising Rs 1,23,414 crore of surplus for the year 2018-19 and Rs 52,637 crore of excess provisions identified as per the revised Economic Capital Framework (ECF) adopted at the meeting of the Central Board today."
It may be recalled that the RBI in consultation with the Government of India had constituted an Expert Committee to Review the Extant Economic Capital Framework of the Reserve Bank of India under the chairmanship of Dr Bimal Jalan.
"The Committee's recommendations were based on the consideration of the role of central banks' financial resilience, cross-country practices, statutory provisions and the impact of the RBI's public policy mandate and operating environment on its balance sheet and the risks involved," the note said.
The note further said, "The Committee's recommendations were guided by the fact that the RBI forms the primary bulwark for monetary, financial and external stability... Hence, the resilience of the RBI needs to be commensurate with its public policy objectives and must be maintained above the level of peer central banks as would be expected of a central bank of one of the fastest-growing large economies of the world." (ANI)

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 11:50 IST

Harsh Vardhan to lay down foundation stone of National Sports...

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan is scheduled to lay down the foundation stone of the expanded facility of Sports Injury Centre on August 30.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 11:40 IST

Karnataka: Deputy CM Laxman Savadi vows to make BJP stronger

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Newly-appointed Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi on Tuesday vowed to make Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stronger and said he will work hard to bring good name to the B S Yediyurappa's government.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 11:37 IST

PM Modi pays tribute to Arun Jaitley at his residence

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday visited the residence of late Arun Jaitley to pay tribute to the former Finance Minister and meet his family.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 11:35 IST

Life slowly returning to normal in Jammu

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Following restrictions imposed by the government in wake of scrapping Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir is returning to normalcy as people were seen shopping at local markets on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 11:34 IST

Karnataka: CT Ravi rejects reports of being unhappy with...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Karnataka Minister CT Ravi on Tuesday rejected reports of being unhappy with the portfolio allocated to him. The newly inducted state tourism minister said that he is satisfied with the cabinet birth given to him.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 11:02 IST

Aligarh: Aircraft crashes at Dhanipur airstrip, no injuries reported

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): A trainer aircraft, VT-AVV, crashed here at the Dhanipur airstrip after one of its wheels got stuck in wires during the landing on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 10:51 IST

Heavy ceasefire violation at two locations in Poonch: Army sources

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Heavy ceasefire violation was reported at two locations in Poonch on Monday, Indian Army sources said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 10:44 IST

Documentary on Babri Masjid demolition screened at Jadavpur...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): The screening of controversial documentary, 'Ram ke Naam', based on the demolition of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya, took place at Jadavpur University here on Monday after which a group of students protested and threatened to take "legal action" against the move.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 10:42 IST

PM Modi to visit Arun Jaitley's residence today

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the residence of late Arun Jaitley here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 10:32 IST

Union Home Ministry to hold high-level meeting on Jammu and Kashmir

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): The Union Home Ministry is scheduled to hold a high-level meeting on Jammu and Kashmir here on Tuesday, sources in the government told ANI.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 09:54 IST

UP: Jailed husband gives triple talaq to wife as she fails to...

Amroha (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): A woman from Amroha district claimed she was given triple talaq by her jailed husband because she failed to provide him with a new dress on the day of Bakrid.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 09:54 IST

BJP MP refers to woman collector as sycophant, says she used to...

Ashok Nagar (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): BJP MP from Guna in a veiled reference on Monday called a woman Collector sycophant, saying that the latter used to visit every village to meet lawmakers and "kiss their feet."

Read More
iocl