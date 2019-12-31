Stephen Marandi takes oath as pro-tem Speaker of Jharkhand Assembly

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Dec 31 (ANI): Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Stephen Marandi on Tuesday took oath as the pro-tem Speaker of the Jharkhand Assembly.

"I will fulfill all the necessary duties in the absence of the Speaker. On January 7 the election of the new Speaker will be held. I will also clear necessary files and administer the oath to newly elected members," Marandi told reporters after taking the oath.

Governor Draupadi Murmu administered the oath to Marandi at the Raj Bhavan.

Marandi further said that the proceedings of the Vidhan Sabha will continue to be held in the Old Building instead of the new premises, as of now.

The three-day session of the Jharkhand Assembly will be held from January 6 to 8 in which the oath-taking ceremony and the election of the new Speaker will take place. (ANI)

