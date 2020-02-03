Still firm on Hindutva, no compromise on that, says Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 3 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said that he will always remain firm on the ideology of 'Hindutva' and will not compromise on that.

"I am still firm on Hindutva and will always be. No compromise on that," Thackeray said in an interview with Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana.

Thackeray said that he "never ran away from responsibilities, and will never do so."

"So, I will do whatever is possible without hurting anyone. If I choose to go to Legislature through assembly, someone would have to resign and by-elections will be required to be held. So, Legislative council will be more convenient as I can go through it without hurting anyone or asking anyone to resign," he said.

On BJP's allegation regarding 'Hindutva', Thackeray said, "Have I converted from my religion? Do they want to say that they have the final authority on Hindutva? It is laughable to think that only their version is true and everyone else is false". (ANI)